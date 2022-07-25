Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranveer Singh's nude photos: Don't like anything negative...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT, RANVEER SINGH Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt on Ranveer Singh's nude photos on Instagram: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh stripped down to nothing for a magazine photoshoot days ago, but netizens can't get over the image. While some are lauding the actor for his bold move, others took a potshot at him and shared memes and jokes about it. But certainly if not all, most discussed it. Actress Alia Bhatt, who will be sharing screen space with Ranveer very recently in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani was also probed about it during the trailer launch of her upcoming film Darlings.

Alia Bhatt defends Ranveer Singh

When a question was put up by a journalist, Alia defended her friend and Gully Boy co-star saying, "I don't like anything negative said about my favourite Ranveer Singh. I love him eternally and he's everybody's favourite."

Continuing further she added, "He has given us so much at the movies, so we should only give him love."

Ranveer Singh nude pics break the Internet

For the unversed, Ranveer broke the Internet by posing in the buff for Ashish Shah of 'Paper' magazine, flaunting his ripped body and toned muscles, looking straight out of an ancient Greek statue.

"My post-pandemic appetite for prolific work has become insatiable," Ranveer said in an interview with 'Paper', an independent pop culture magazine published from New York and available on the Net on www.papermag.com. "I'm so hungry for work, to do, to give, to perform, to ideate, to create, to collaborate. I have a ravenous appetite for work, I'm doing 20 hours a day and I'm damn f***ing happy about it."

"I feel like I've got FOMO about life," he continues in the interview, where he talks at length about his dystopian view of time and life, and his fear of death. "Something might happen if or when I'm sleeping. It's not sustainable, and I realise that."

He added: "Here's the key. I'm in an experimental phase. I want to see how much I can push myself. I want to see how much I am capable of doing -- physically, mentally, emotionally. How fast can I go?"

About Darlings

Coming back to Alia Bhatt's Darlings, the film delves into the lives of a resilient mother-daughter, fighting for love and finding their footing in Mumbai whilst also battling their demons. The film is all set to premiere on 5th August 2022 on Netflix.

Related | Darlings Trailer Out: Alia Bhatt chalks out striking performance with Shefali Shah in dark comedy

Don't miss these:

Celebrities who received death threats: Katrina-Vicky, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut

Pathaan: Deepika Padukone treats fans to new video from Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham starrer | Watch

Mika Di Vohti Winner: Mika Singh's wife will be Akanksha Puri, actress wins Swayamvar show

Latest Entertainment News