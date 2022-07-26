Ranveer Singh nude photos controversy: FIR lodged against Bollywood actor, know all details here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh

Highlights Ranveer Singh posed nude for a magazine and shared photos online

Police complaints have been filed against the actor alleging he has "hurt sentiments of women"

A case has been registered against the actor under IPC section 292,293,297 and IT Act

Ranveer Singh nude photos controversy: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has courted controversy after he posed nude for a magazine cover and shared photos on social media. In the photos, Ranveer stripped to nothing and recreated Burt Reynold's famous photo. While many lauded his bold move, several others trolled the actor. Soon after, legal complaints were filed against Ranveer. Now, as per the latest update, an FIR has been lodged against the actor in addition to more police complaints.

Ranveer Singh nude photos controversy latest update

Apart from the Chembur police station, two more complainants have been filed and a legal notice has been sent to Ranveer. A case has been registered against the actor under IPC section 292,293,297 and IT Act. The complainant who filed the case alleges that seeing the nude photos of Ranveer, he got a mental shock and his feelings were hurt.

Akhilesh Choubey, Advocate for the complainant in Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot case said "Actor's fans are mostly children who use mobile phones for studies and seeing this nude photo of Ranveer had a bad effect on their minds and there is every possibility of sending the wrong message. That's why we complained and thanks to Mumbai Police they registered the case, now the arrest should be done soon."

Police complaints against Bollywood actor

Two applications were filed with Mumbai Police on Monday seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh for "hurting sentiments of women" through his nude photographs on social media, an official said. The complaint applications were submitted separately at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), also based in the east Mumbai suburb, and a woman lawyer.

The NGO office-bearer stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women in general and insulted their modesty through his photographs, the official said.

He demanded the registration of a case against the actor under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The application filed by the lawyer, a former journalist, also demanded a case against Ranveer on the charge of intent to outrage the modesty of women.

"We received applications from a person associated with an NGO and a woman lawyer on Monday in this matter.

Ranveer Singh breaks the internet with his nude pics

The images from Ranveer's photo shoot for Paper Magazine were posted online on July 21. In the images, Ranveer is seen wearing no clothes. In one of the images, he was seen lying on a rug naked recreating Burt Reynold's famous photograph.

In an interview, as quoted by an Instagram page that goes by the name DietSabya, Ranveer said, "I work f****** hard. I want to wear nice shit. Eat my f****** a**, I will wear nice f****** shit. I bust my balls, I work 20-hour days. I'm not complaining -- I'm only too happy and too grateful -- but I go f****** hard. I will f****** buy Gucci, I will wear it from head to toe. Anybody who judges me can eat my f****** a**."

Ranveer Singh's upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix's interactive special 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls' which received a positive response from netizens all over the globe.

As far as films are concerned, he will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's next directorial film 'Cirkus' with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2022. Apart from that, Ranveer also has 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to hit the theatres on February 11, 2023.

--with agency inputs

