Shamshera Box Office collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt fail to pull the audience to theater

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/YRF Shamshera poster

Shamshera Box Office collection Day 4: When Shamshera was announced, the duo of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt was expected to bring long queues of fans outside the ticket windows and reverberate cinema halls with loud cheers. After all, it's hard to miss the astounding success of Sanju. But, nothing of that sort happened. In the post pandemic time, audiences want more than a terrific duo and subsequently, Shamshera couldn't sail for long.

Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 4

The film has been sinking ever since its release. In the opening weekend, the film which also stars Vaani Kapoor managed to earn approximately Rs 30 cr. Monday, a regular working day saw the figures stooping further low. Reasoning the same, Box Office India reported, "The industry is in shock but after what happened to the initial collections of Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 nothing really should shock as the box office scenario pattern is totally different from before the pandemic. No doubt its a sad situation but nothing really can be done at the moment and its mainly about better stories and projects being launched now for better results in the future."

Related | Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's film earns below expectation

Related | Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt starrer sees a double-digit opening

Related | Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's film meets tragic fate on weekend

Shamshera Opening at Box Office and First Weekend Collection

Yash Raj Films' Shamshera had quite a disappointing first weekend. It managed to collect Rs 31 crore nett. Film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared the box office numbers on Twitter. "#Shamshera meets with a tragic fate... Shockingly low weekend biz... Will face rough weather on weekdays... Also, arrival of new films will hit biz hard... Fri 10.25 cr, Sat 10.50 cr, Sun 11 cr. Total: ₹ 31.75 cr," he shared.

About Shamshera

Set in the 1800s in the fictional town of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general called Shuddh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. The film sees Ranbir in a double role.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.

Latest Bollywood News