Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's film earns below expectation

Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 2: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's film was expected to turn the box office over and rule it. But the film is having a disappointing run at the ticket window. Surprisingly, the film failed to rake in the moolah at the box office on the first day and managed to collect only Rs 10.25 cr. Shamshera has failed to live up to the hype as the numbers at the ticket window are underwhelming, considering that Ranbir starrer was released on over 4350 screens.

Shamshera Box Office Collection Day 2

A lot is at stake on Shamshera Day 2 as the film performed lower than Samraat Prithviraj across all mass markets. The film will have to pick up on days two and three to make an impact at the ticket window.

About Shamshera

Produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner and directed by Karan Malhotra, the film features Ranbir Kapoor in a double role with Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist alongside Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana.

The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. In Shamshera, Ranbir is pitted against Sanjay Dutt, playing an evil, merciless, cold-hearted brute force of nature, Shuddh Singh. The story of the film is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shuddh Singh. It is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader, and a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity.

