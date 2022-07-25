Ranveer Singh in trouble for sharing nude pics on Instagram, complaint filed for 'hurting sentiments of women'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has landed himself into another trouble as an application was filed with Mumbai Police on Monday seeking the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against him. He is being accused for "hurting sentiments of women" through his nude photographs on social media, an official said. The complaint application was submitted at the Chembur police station by an office-bearer of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), also based in the east Mumbai suburb.

The complainant stated the actor has hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his photographs, the official said.

The complainant demanded the registration of a case against the actor under the Information Technology Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

"We received an application from a person associated with an NGO on Monday. No FIR is registered so far. We are enquiring," the official said.

For the unversed, Ranveer Singh became the talk of the town after he shared his nude pictures from his latest photoshoot with the Paper magazine recently. In the photos, Ranveer is seen posing on a Turkish rug, wearing nothing. In no time, the pictures for the shoot went viral on social media platforms.

Ranveer's fans and friends from the industry were amused after seeing the pictures and showered him with compliments on social media. However, a section of social media users trolled the actor.

