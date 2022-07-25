Ranveer Singh to collaborate with Tanhaji director Om Raut for theatrical marvel? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANVEER SINGH, OM RAUT Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has become the talk of the town ever since pictures from his latest photoshoot surfaced online. Not just for his extravagant fashion sense, Ranveer is known for his stellar acting skills too. He has given some of the best films to the Hindi cinema in his decade-long Bollywood career. Ranveer has carved a niche for himself and many renowned directors look forward to working with talented actor. Recently, entertainment galore is buzzing with reports that the actor is set to collaborate with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior filmmaker Om Raut for a big film.

"It has come to light that Om Raut and Ranveer have been talking about an exciting big scale theatrical extravaganza that will blow people's minds," according to the source by IANS.

The source added: "Om Raut is one of the hottest film-makers in Bollywood after delivering the National Award winning Tanhaji and Ranveer is a chameleon-esque actor, who has established himself as one of the alltime best actors of our country. This will be a collaboration to watch out for and the industry is buzzing with this."

However, there is no official confirmation from the actor or the makers.

Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal death threat case: Police arrests accused threatening Bollywood couple

Ranveer Singh's upcoming films

Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. It marked the Bollywood debut of actress Shalini Pandey alongside Ranveer. Produced by Maneesh Sharma, a YRF homegrown producer, and directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, the film didn't do too well at the box office. Talking about his upcoming lineup of movies then the actor will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt once again after Gully Boy in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He also has maverick South director S. Shankar's re-telling of his cult classic Anniyan and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.

Also read: Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranveer Singh's nude photos: Don't like anything negative...

-with IANS inputs

Latest Entertainment News