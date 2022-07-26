Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 4: Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday talk about sex life, dating| Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 4: Karan Johar is going to stop at nothing. He knows Bollywood buffs want to hear inside gossips, scandalising breakups and steamy affairs of their favourite celebrities and he's going to serve it to them with a hot cup of Koffee. This week, he will be making Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday reveal their sex life and dating details on the new season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan.

Koffee With Karan S7 Ep 4 Guests: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday

The promotional video of the show’s fourth episode sends hearts fluttering as Vijay Deverakonda’s cool, suave vibe compliments Ananya Pandey’s fun and lively aura. The two actors come together for an exciting episode of laughter and secrets as they discuss being co-stars, new love interests and facing the challenges of fame.

Karan asks Vijay Deverakonda some 'cheesy' questions about his sex life

The cheese in the room (hint: Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in episode 2) also gets addressed as a sceptical Vijay Deverakonda says, “I am scared about where this is leading.” But worry not, for the superstar does foray into never-before-spoken waters like disclosing his love interests, becoming India’s heartthrob and much, much more.

Is Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur?

In this episode, show’s host, Karan Johar, also stirs the pot of heart matters by asking Ananya Pandey what’s brewing between her and Aditya Roy Kapur. The answer to this rumoured match and many other revelations, conjectures and manifestations lie in this episode.

Koffee with Karan S7 Ep 4 Date and Time

Koffee with Karan Season 7 new episodes streams on Disney+ Hotstar at 7 PM on every Thursday, with new games, including the all-time favourite rapid fire - bringing fans closer to their favourite stars.

