Pregnant Alia Bhatt carefully hides baby bump in her latest pics, see here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANLIALIA_ Alia Bhatt

Pregnant Alia Bhatt was shining like a bright sun as she stepped out to promote her upcoming film Darlings. Dressed in a bright yellow dress, the actress stepped on the stage to talk about her film and launch its trailer. To minimise the attention to her baby bump, the actress carefully chose a loose-fitted dress. She also shared some photos on her verified Instagram account. "It’s DARLINGS day," she wrote with the photo adding a sun emoji to it.

'Hiding baby bump?'

Soon after Alia posted the photos, fans rushed to her comment section giving her compliments and asking her about her health and of course baby bump. "Why you not show your baby bump," wrote a user, while another said, "hiding baby bump." A third one said, "you look so cute is this pregnancy glow." A fan complimented her saying, "You're a smiling sunflower".

Alia Bhatt trolled - 'Dress or raincoat'

There were also some who trolled the actress for her sartorial choices. "Rainy season got style .... Alia's raincover.." a user wrote below Alia's photo, another one commented, "Lgta Hai Barish Me @aliaabhatt Ka Kapra Sukha Nhi, Esiliye Enhone Aate Ki Bori Hi Pahan Liya Hai. Koi Nhi Hota Hai." "Rain coat ke koi zarorat nhai," said another. A user also cue from plastic ban in India and said, "Madam palstic ban ho gaya hai ap ka challan cut sakta hai."

Alia-Ranbir pregnancy announcement

Alia and Ranbir met on the sets of 'Brahmastra' in 2018 and fell in love. The two got married on April 14. Earlier this month, the Bollywood star couple announced that they are expecting their first bundle of joy. Alia took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans and friend.

She shared a picture, where the actress is seen getting her sonography done while her husband Ranbir is seen looking at the baby on the screen. She captioned the image: "Our baby .Coming soon."

Alia Bhatt's upcoming films

Alia has an interesting and a diverse lineup of films to look forward to. She will next be seen in Netflix film Darlings and has Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zara in the pipeline. The actress will also be making her Hollywood debut soon with Heart of Stone starring Gal Gadot.

Don't miss these:

Shamshera Box Office collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt fail to pull audience to theater

Viral Video: Priyanka Chopra is high on tequila as she parties with Nick Jonas and friends | Watch ​

Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranveer Singh's nude photos: Don't like anything negative... ​

Latest Entertainment News