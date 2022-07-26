Deepesh Bhan's death: Teary Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actors Shubhangi Atre, Vidisha & more attend prayer meet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepesh Bhan Prayer Meet

Deepesh Bhan's prayer meet: 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' actor Deepesh Bhan, who played Malkhan in the popular sitcom passed away on Saturday morning. He was 41. This news came as a shock to his family and industry friends. The young actor was shooting the night before and was playing cricket when he collapsed and died. On Monday, the family organised a prayer meet that was attended by his 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' co-stars and other celebrities.

Shubhangi Atre, Kiku Sharda, Vidisha Srivastava, Rohitashav Gaur, Vaibhav Mathur, and Nirmal Soni amongst others were seen at the prayer meet. Shubhangi, who is known for playing Angoori Bhabhi on the show broke down on several instances during the prayer meeting.

The actor, who played Malkhan in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!', went to the gym at around seven in the morning and stopped to play cricket in his building's compound at Dahisar. He collapsed while playing cricket on Saturday and was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities.

His costars also paid their last respect to the actor during his funeral. His co-star Charrul Malik (who plays Rusa) had said: "It is very shocking. I shot with him yesterday only and today his call time was late. From the time I joined 'Bhabhiji' I had developed a good bond with him. We even used to make reels together."

"He was one of the fittest actors on the set. He was ambitious and wanted to do a lot in life. I am speechless. RIP Deepesh. We used to have good conversations about life, happiness and career."

Producer Binaiferr Kohli had also expressed grief: "He was a gem of a person. I am at a loss of words. He will be missed on the set as well as by the audiences. His character Tikamal was quite popular. He was one of the fittest actors I knew. When young actors go like this it is really unfortunate. I extend heartfelt condolences to the family."

Rohitashv Gaur too mourned the sad demise: "Around 7 a.m. he was playing cricket with building friends and he collapsed. The reason of death is still uncertain. He was totally fit and neither used to drink nor smoke. He was a delight to work with as a co-star and he used to do excellent improvisations on the set and add his zing to the scenes."

"His sense of humour was excellent. I still can't believe the news. We all are deeply saddened. He was just 41 year old. We actors live in unknown stresses and don't know which stress will turn out to be expensive. May his soul Rest in Peace."

--with IANS inputs

