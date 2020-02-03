Arjun Kapoor gets emotional on mother Mona Shourie's birthday, says, 'Wish we had more time together'

Actor Arjun Kapoor has penned an emotional note on his late mother Mona Kapoor's birthday on Monday and wished he had more time to spend with her. Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared an unseen picture of Mona and said that how much he misses her everyday.

"Happy birthday mom, love you. I hope ur smiling right now whenever you are... this picture was the last birthday we had together and I just assumed we would have many more... It's selfish to say I miss you all the time but I really do ya..." Arjun wrote alongside the image. He said that he tries to be strong.

Arjun added: "I try and be strong because that's the way society expected me to be at the age of 25 when I lost you forever... they all expect you to figure it all out with ur life taken away from you I was supposed to sorted and what not... But I'm not strong enough on most days... I just ride it out... anyway as usual I sit and complain and trouble you with my nonsense... Happy birthday Mom, wish we had more time together.... PS - @anshulakapoor started @fankindofficial and she's kicking ass just like you did.

Mona passed away due to multiple organ failure after battling with cancer and hypertension on 25 March 2012.

On the work front, Arjun was last seen on screen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's epic historical "Panipat".

