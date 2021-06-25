Arjun Bijlani is winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11? Rakhi Sawant's viral video suggests so

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHI SAWANT, ARJUN BIJLANI Rakhi Sawant, Arjun Bijlani

Contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 have returned to India after completing the shoot of the stunt-based reality show in Capetown, South Africa. The celebrities were caught on camera at the airport as they returned to Mumbai. Paparazzi also tapped actress-dancer Rakhi Sawant who was stepping out of the gym. When asked about KKK 11 contestants returning home, seemingly Rakhi blurted out the winner's name. The video has since gone viral on social media.

In the video, when was quizzed about the reality show and everyone's return, Rakhi welcomed everyone by naming Rahul Vaidya and Shweta Tiwari. Later when she asks who else participated in the show, the photographers were seen prompting names of the contestants. When they spoke Arjun Bijlani's name, Rakhi said, he has won the show. However, there has been no official confirmation if Arjun Bijlani has won Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

Meanwhile, along with Arjun, others who will be seen in the reality show include names such as Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sourabh Raj Jain and others will be seen competing with each other.

Season of Kahtron Ke Khiladi will be hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. As he wrapped up the shoot, the filmmaker took to Instagram and wrote that the 42-day long "crazy and action packed" ride had come to a safe end.

Sharing a lengthy note, Shietty wrote on Instagram, "A 42-day long crazy & action-packed ride finally comes to an end! However, this season was extra special. At a time when the world is engulfed by a feeling of fear, everyone involved in this show including the crew members, team Colors, the stunt team and the contestants have shown tremendous courage and determination by making this season happen against all the odds."

"I feel truly blessed and thank God and the Universe that we got through the season without any hurdles. I can proudly say that this time we took the show to the next level and now we cant wait to share the adventure with you all! Signing off from Cape Town, back to Mumbai. Khatron ke khiladi Season 11… Coming soon!" he added.

