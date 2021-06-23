Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Rahul Vaidya sings aloud as he faces his fears in new KKK 11 promo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL VAIDYA Snap of Rahul Vaidya from new promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Singer Rahul Vaidya, who was recently seen in the celebrity reality show Bigg Boss 14, is all set to appear in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Giving a sneak peek into the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality show, Rahul posted a new promo video of KKK 11. In the video, he can be seen singing aloud as he faces his fears.

We see Rahul locked in a cage surrounded by lions. To keep himself calm, he sings but host Rohit Shetty tells him, “Your singing won’t help”. In addition, a terrified Rahul is seen performing water and high rise building stunt. Sharing the video, Rahul wrote, "And this crazy experience about to start soon."

Encouraging the singer, Rahul's BB 14 housemate Rakhi Sawant commented on the photo, "You are Tiger you are a leopard you are a lion Rahul Veidya kill all everyone." Actress Roshmi Banik too reacted to the post, writing, "super excited for this one!!! Wohooo!"

Rahul Vaidya's co-contestants in the Rohit Shetty-anchored game show include Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Mahekk Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Anushka Sen and Arjun Bijlani.

Meanwhile, the contestants of KKK 11 have returned to India after completing the schedule for the show in South Africa, Cape Town. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who will be seen hosting the show, took to Instagram and wrote that the 42-day long "crazy and action packed" ride had come to a safe end.

"This season was extra special. At a time when the world is engulfed by a feeling of fear, everyone involved in this show, including the crew members, team Colors, the stunt team and the contestants have shown tremendous courage and determination by making this season happen against all the odds.

"I feel truly blessed and thank God and the universe that we got through the season without any hurdles. I can proudly say that this time we took the show to the next level and now we cant wait to share the adventure with you all!" Shetty wrote.

The upcoming season will mark the "Simmba" director's seventh outing as the host of "Khatron Ke Khiladi".