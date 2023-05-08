Arijit Singh confronts fan who left him injured at concert: ‘I can’t move..’ | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARIJITSINGHLIVEUPDATES Arijit Singh confronts fan who left him injured

Singer Arijit Singh was recently injured by a fan who pulled his hand while he was interacting with the audience, which led him to pause the concert. During his live performance in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, on Sunday, an enthusiastic fan attempted to shake Arijit's hand, causing him to lose balance and injure himself. A video of the incident has surfaced, in which Arijit is seen patiently addressing the fan, highlighting the importance of respecting performers and their boundaries during concerts.

The viral video shows Arijit addressing the fan and reminding him that he should respect artists. He kept his cool and talked to him with dignity. In the video, the singer can be heard saying, "You were pulling me… See, my hand is shaking. I’m struggling… I can’t move my hand." He also said, "Why did you pull me like that? My hand is shaking right now. I can’t move my hand."

As soon as the clip surfaced on the internet, fans flocked to the comment section to hail the singer. One user wrote, "The way he didn't lose his cool and still explained sweetly." Another user wrote, "Much respect for this artist and how calmly he handled the situation." A third user wrote, "You should never disrespect artists like that, they perform such long hours just for us." A user also wrote, "As a fan feeling shameful about this incident, please respect # artist, #arjitsingh Get Well Soon Legend."

Arijit Singh is one of the most beloved playback singers in the Hindi film industry. He made his Bollywood debut with Mithoon-composition, "Phir Mohabbat," from Murder 2. Since then, there has been no looking back for the singer, and his popularity has been on the rise. He has garnered enormous fame over the years with his soulful voice.

Also read: VIDEO: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon come together 20 years after calling off their engagement

Also read: The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 3: Adah Sharma's film is UNSTOPPABLE

Latest Entertainment News