VIDEO: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon come together 20 years after calling off their engagement

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM VIDEO: Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon come together

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon surprised the fans on Sunday when they came together after 20 years on the same stage. The couple had called off their engagement two decades ago and were never seen together after it. However, got an awards event on Sunday, Raveena presented an award to Akshay Kumar and they also enjoyed a fun banter. Many videos of the two are going viral on the internet in which they can be seen sitting together and talking with each other.

Fans were excited to see Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon together and expressed the same on social media. Reacting to the viral video, a fan wrote, "After a very long time, I am seeing my all time favorite couple together. Hope to see them together in a movie." Another fan said, "This is a picture perfect moment."

Check out the video here-

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon's romance reportedly started on the sets of Mohra in 1994. It lasted a few years and it was rumored that the duo also got engaged. However, things did not work out for them and they broke off their engagement.

On the other hand, a video of Raveena and Shilpa Shetty sharing hugs and kisses at the awards event also went viral. Reportedly, Akshay and Shilpa also dated in the 90s. They first met on the set of the 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari. They fell in love but parted ways after a few years.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is all set to treat fans on Eid 2024 with his action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff.

Latest Entertainment News