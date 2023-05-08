The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 3: Adah Sharma's film is UNSTOPPABLE

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 3

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 3: Bollywood actress Adah Sharma's film has been ruling the box office since its release on May 5. The film landed into controversy much before it was released and garnered much attention from the political row. Even after facing backlash from many organizations and leaders, The Kerala Story managed to mark his presence at the ticket window. After a brilliant opening day, the Sudipto Sen directorial earned Rs 11.22 cr on Day 2, and the according to the early estimates, the Day 3 collection is equally sensational.

The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 3

The Vipul Amrutlal Shah-produced film The Kerala Story reportedly earned Rs 16.60 crore approx on Day 3. While the exact numbers are yet to be out, the film has managed to mint an exceptional collection in the first week. While it is expected to slow down over the week, the film should be able to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in the coming few days nonetheless.

The Kerala Story Trailer:

ALSO READ: The Kerala Story Review: A brave and eye-opening issue that lacks direction and soul

The Kerala Story Controversy:

In ‘The Kerala Story’, actress Adah Sharma plays the role of Fathima Ba, a Hindu Malayali nurse, who is among the 32,000 women who went missing from Kerala and was then recruited to the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) after being forced to convert to Islam. Also, the film highlights 'Love Jihad' propaganda, where Muslim men manipulate Hindu girls to convert to Islam and abandon their families.

Soon after the trailer of the film was released, a petition was filed against it on grounds of 'worst kind of hate speech' and 'audio-visual propaganda'. Many political leaders slammed the film and claimed that the makers are making false claims that it is a real story and that the number '32000 women' is fake.

ALSO READ: Adah Sharma responds to people still calling The Kerala Story a propaganda: 'Google two words ISIS and Brides'

Latest Bollywood News