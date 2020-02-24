AR Rahman has a musical surprise for US President Donald Trump

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman shared his new track Ahimsa on his Twitter profile as an invite welcomes to the US President Donald Trump, who showed up in India on Monday morning. The US President, who has been joined by First Lady Melania Trump, went to the ''Namaste Trump'' occasion in Gujarat's Motera arena on Monday. Donald Trump's two-day schedule likewise incorporates New Delhi and Agra. AR Rahman tweeted while sharing the track Ahimsa, "Here's a track from us to invite President Donald Trump to the place that is known for Gandhi."

AR Rahman joined U2 band individuals - Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr - to team up on the multi-lingual track, which discharged in November 2019. AR Rahman even performed it in front of an audience at U2's Mumbai show in November, a year ago. Check out the song here:

Here's a track from us to welcome @POTUS to India 🇮🇳, the land of Gandhi. https://t.co/61rjyhxV16 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 24, 2020

On the professional front, AR Rahman has created 15 unique melodies for his up and coming film 99 Songs. The movie has been directed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and it will release in three languages viz Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The film has been co-created by AR Rahman's creation organization YM Movies and Ideal Entertainment.

