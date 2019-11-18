Aparshakti Khurrana reveals his birthday plans. Are you excited?

Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who will next be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh, releasing on December 6 is celebrating his birthday on November 18 Monday. The actor opened up about his plans on his special day and it is nothing but shooting for his upcoming film.

"I believe that birthdays should be spent doing what you love and I love working. My wife Aakriti will be coming to Ludhiana on the shoot location, so that makes my birthday perfect. I will be doing what I love and being with people who I love. I cannot ask for more," he said.

He was most recently seen in "Kanpuriye", which is an anthology of three fast-paced stories capturing the struggles of three smalltown boys, who are chasing big city dreams.

Coming back to his next release, it stars Kartik Arayna, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in leading roles.

-With IANS inputs

