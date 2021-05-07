Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli urge all to donate for Covid-19 relief: 'We shall all overcome this together'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli have come together to raise funds for COVID 19 relief. The celebrity couple on Friday shared a video urging all to step up and donate for those in need. The two emphasised how it is important to fight this battle together and help one another.

"As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief," Anushka captioned the post adding, "We shall all overcome this crisis together. Please step forward to support India and Indians. Your contribution will help in saving lives during this critical time. Mask up! Stay home! Stay safe!"

Meanwhile, India on Friday reported 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. With this, the cumulative count of COVID-19 cases in the country has gone up to 21,491,598, according to the Union Health Ministry.

As many as 3,915 patients succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-related death toll to 2,34,083. Maximum casualties were reported in Maharashtra (853), followed by Uttar Pradesh with 350 daily deaths. India registered a total of 3,31,507 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 1,76,12,351. India now has 3.65 million active cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 29,86,01,699 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to May 6. Of these 18,26,490samples were tested on Thursday.

