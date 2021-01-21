Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's FIRST PICS after welcoming baby girl. Check out

Ever since the birth of power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter on January 11, people have been waiting for a glimpse of the couple. The duo gave a pleasant surprise to fans and the media as they were spotted together in Bandra on Thursday. However, they had earlier released a statement requesting privacy for their daughter as their fans wait for a picture of their little one. The press release read, "We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support. While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need us featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child."

Both Anushka and Virat have a unique fashion sense. Even during pregnancy, we saw Anushka carrying a chic and casual style to another level. Her flowy dresses and loose sweatshirts became a must-have in the moms-to-be wardrobe.

As Anushka stepped out for the first time after giving birth to her daughter she looked fresh as a daisy. She could be seen donning denim on denim look with ease and style. She chose to complete the look with a black sling bag and white sneakers.

Virat was looking dapper in all black. He paired black jeans with a black casual shirt and completed the look with white sneakers.

The Indian skipper had taken to social media to share the news of the newborn, "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the Baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat."​ The internet was taken by storm with the good news. Fans and followers poured in wishes for the couple and baby girl.