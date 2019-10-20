Monday, October 21, 2019
     
Anushka Sharma's boss lady look gets big thumbs up from Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor

The actress on Saturday posted a series of photographs of her look for an event in Mumbai.

New Delhi Published on: October 20, 2019 23:47 IST
Actress Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to make a statement with her plaid jumpsuit look with formal twist, leaving actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor gushing about her fashionable outing.

The actress on Saturday posted a series of photographs of her look for an event in Mumbai.

👔

She picked a blue and white Gucci checkered jumpsuit, combining it with a matching blazer. She added drama to her look with a white shirt and black tie, and completed the look with a bling of ear-shaped gold ear cuff. In make-up department, the actress opted for minimal make-up with dewy base, flushed cheeks and mascara. She kept her hair loose.

सूटेड और बुटेड

"Suited and booted," she captioned one image, and wrote "can't hear the haters" with a close-up shot, where she is seen wearing the statement gold ear cuff.

"Just casually fixing my hair," she posted with one image.

The actress won several compliments for her look.

🕴🏻🕴🏻🕴🏻

Her "Band Baaja Baaraat" co-star Ranveer Singh commented "Sooper" in one image, and "Love it" on another.

Arjun Kapoor used a line from the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor song from their hit "Hero No. 1" to express his views, saying: "Sona kitna Sona hai".

Actress Dia Mirza commented "love you" with a heart emoji, while style gurus Rhea Kapoor and Manish Malhotra appreciated the look with hearts and fire emojis.

