Anushka Sharma's audition video for Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots goes viral, fans can't stop gushing

Anushka Sharma's audition for Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots goes viral, fans can't stop gushing

Although it was in 2008 when Anushka Sharma marked her Bollywood debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan, the actress had started her journey much before. She doesn't belong to any filmy background and had no godfather waiting to launch her in showbiz. So she had tried her luck and struggled on her own by auditioning for several films. Interestingly, the actress had also auditioned for Rajkumar Hirani's 2009 hit 3 Idiots starring Aamir Khan. Yes, it's true. We have a proof.

An old video of Anushka has gone viral on social media, where the actress can be seen delivering Gracy Singh's dialogue from Munnabhai MBBS that starred Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. The film was again helmed by Rajkumar Hirani. Well, the actress got rejected and the leading lady of the film was Kareena Kapoor. Now, the viral clip featuring young version of Anushka Sharma dressed in a green top and auditioning for the film has made her fans go gaga.

Take a look:

Anushka Sharma didn't get to work with Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots but 5 years later, collaborated with them for the 2014 blockbuster, 'PK.' The film featured Aamir, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor and Boman Irani. For those unversed, 3 Idiots is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone.

On the professional front, Anushka recently returned to action after her maternity break. She has two films in the pipeline. She will be seen in Navdeep Singh's "Kaneda", and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress was last seen in the film "Zero" in 2018. She produced the web series "Paatal Lok" and the film "Bulbbul" for OTT last year. She has acted in several films like Sultan, NH10, Dil Dhadakne Do and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The highly admired actress recently welcomed a baby daughter with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli.

