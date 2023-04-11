Anushka Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli celebrating KL Rahul's catch during RCB-LSG match goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MUJHA_Q_NAKALA Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli starrer Royal Challengers Bangalore competed against KL Rahul’s Lucknow Super Giants in Match No. 15 of the IPL 2023, which took place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday (April 10). Riding on Nicholas Poooran’s 19-ball 62, KL Rahul secured a one-wicket win on the last ball of the game. Virat Kohli sent back KL Rahul after completing the catch off the bowling of Mohammed Siraj. He attempted to play a big short but failed to clear the boundary ropes and was caught by Virat.

After completing KL’s catch, while Virat celebrated in own style, his wife and actress Anushka Sharma was in the stands for the IPL clash and applauded the catch. The video of their celebration went viral on social media platforms. In the clip, Anushka can be seen clapping and cheering for Virat and the RCB.

Anushka Sharma proved to be Virat Kohli's best cheerleader throughout the match. Dressed in a white shirt, Anushka looked super happy as Virat also scored an impressive half-century against LSG. The right-handed batter completed his 46th IPL century, scoring 61 runs, including four boundaries and as many sixes.

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka are one of the most loved couples. Virat recently spoke about his first meeting during a conversation with cricketer AB de Villiers. He shared that when he learnt that he was going to shoot with Anushka for an ad, he "started shivering" because she was one of the "top actors" in India at the time.

What's next for Anushka Sharma?

Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Next, she will be seen in the upcoming movie Chakda Xpress. The movie is directed by Prosit Roy and is a sports biopic based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Anushka will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. The sports drama will also premiere on Netflix.

The hugely-mounted Netflix film will showcase how Jhulan moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfill her only dream: to play cricket. Jhulan went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country.

