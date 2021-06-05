Anushka Sharma is quarantining at stadium, exempts Virat Kohli from 'Don’t bring work home' rule

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUSHKA SHARMA Anushka Sharma

On Saturday, actress Anushka Sharma treated fans to a new happy picture from Southampton, England. She has accompanied her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli to England for the World Test Championship Finals against New Zealand. Ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, which will take place on June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, the couple is under a mandatory quarantine.

In the picture, Anushka is seen posing in what appears to be the balcony of her room which is close to the cricket stadium. She's wearing a comfy sweatshirt over joggers as she smiles ear to ear. For the caption, Anushka wrote, "Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium."

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka started a fundraiser campaign on May 7 for COVID relief. The couple collaborated with crowd-funding platform Ketto for the campaign #InThisTogether and donated Rs 2 crore towards the initiative. They had aimed to raise Rs 7 crore for Covid relief in India

A week later, Anushka informed that the fundraiser surpassed its target, raising Rs 11,39,11,820. Sharing a note on Instagram she wrote: "Thanks to all we have surpassed our target! Funds raised for Covid Relief. Rs 11,39,11,820. #inthistogether."

"Truly amazed and humbled by the spirit of solidarity that you all have shown. We are proud to announce that we have raised more than our initial target and it will go a long way to save lives," she added.

"Thank you for your overwhelming support in helping the people of India. This wouldn't be possible without you. Jai Hind. #InThisTogether #ActNow #OxygenForEveryone #TogetherWeCan #SocialForGood," Anushka further stated.