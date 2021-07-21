Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah: MeToo claim on him is misrepresentation of his character

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANURAG KASHYAP Anurag Kashyap, Aaliyah Kashyap

Aaliyah Kashyap, daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, recently appeared on "Invite Only Season 2", which airs on Zoom. On the show, she spoke about her father and his name being marred in controversy. Recalling last year when MeToo allegations were levels against her father by actress Payal Ghosh, Aaliyah said it bothered her the most because it was a misrepresentation of her father's character.

"The #MeToo claims bothered me a lot. The hate doesn't get to me, it is the misrepresentation of his character that bothers me. People think he is a terrible man, but ask anyone close to me and they will say that he's the biggest softy teddy bear you'll ever meet. This is what gives me anxiety, and not really the hate. I know that whatever hate I get for him is just from people who don't have anything better to do with their lives. My dad also has been trying to make more of an effort to keep his things away from me because he doesn't want it to make my anxiety worse," IANS quoted Aaliyah as saying.

For the unversed, last year in September 2020, Mumbai Police issued summons to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in connection with the sexual harassment charges levelled against him by actress Payal Ghosh.

Later Kashyap has denied all allegations of sexual harassment levelled by "one Payal Ghosh" to the Mumbai Police, his lawyers had said in a statement then.

Terming as "absolute lie" that he had called her to his home in August 2013 and 'sexually harassed' her, Kashyap responded to police summons and recorded his statement with the investigating officer on October 1, 2020.

"Kashyap has provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August 2013, he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films," said his lawyer Priyanka Khimani, reports IANS.

Accordingly, he has denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and scoffed all the charges levelled against him in the matter, the lawyer had said.