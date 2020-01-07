Deepika Padukone at JNU, stands with students; Anurag Kashyap lauds her (See Pics, Video)

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TWITTER Anurag Kashyap lauds Deepika Padukone for standing united with students amidst protests

JNU violence Live Updates Bollywood stands with JNU students: While several Bollywood stars have been taking an active stand in the recent political country unrest in the country, Deepika Padukone is one such star who isn’t shying away from what is happening and recently visited the JNU campus. The actress was seen standing in unity with the students to protest against the attacks.

“I am proud to see that we are not scared to express ourselves. The fact that we are considering this and speaking about it, irrespective of the point of view we have, is a great thing to witness,” said Deepika in a promotional event.

Deepika Padukone

Director Anurag Kashyap has applauded the actress for her stand and has even retweeted several reports which have praised Deepika.

Deepika Padukone earlier said it’s important to let the people speak their mind without any fear and she feels proud of those who are doing the same. “I feel proud about it that people are coming out – be it on the streets or wherever they are – they are raising their voice and expressing themselves as it is important. If we want to see a change in life and society, it is important that a point of view be put forward,” Deepika said.

Deepika Padukone at JNU campus

Deepika met injured JNUSU President, Aishe Ghosh with folded hands

On Monday night, a slew of Bollywood celebrities such as directors Vishal Bhardwaj, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and actors Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha turned up at Carter Road in Mumbai in solidarity with those protesting against the violence at the JNU.

In a peaceful gathering of hundreds, the film fraternity was at the forefront with prominent personalities, including actors Swara Bhasker, Dia Mirza and Ali Fazal as well as Sudhir Mishra, Anubhav Sinha, Rahul Dholakia, and Neeraj Ghaywan.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be seen next in Chhapaak, which releases on January 10.