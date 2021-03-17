Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT, ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher pens heartfelt note for Kangana Ranaut: Your uniqueness is infectious

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has recently launched his book Your Best Day Is Today. Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film Tejas in Delhi bought the book and shared the news on her Twitter handle. Overwhelmed by Kangana's sweet gesture Anupam Kher on Wednesday penned a heartfelt note for the actress.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Anupam wrote, "My dearest @KanganaTeam!! Your uniqueness is infectious! You actually going to a book shop and buying my book #YourBestDayIsToday sets you apart from the rest of the world! For you “जिनमें अकेले चलने के हौसले होते हैं, उनके पीछे ही काफिले होते हैं!!” जीती रहो! और ख़ुश रहो।"

After buying the copy of Anupam's book Kangana had tweeted, "Dear @AnupamPKher ji i promised you will buy a copy of ‘Your Best Day Is Today’ soon and for a rajput pran jaye par vachan na jaye, here’s my copy, the bundle of joy and positivity that you are want to know your secret can’t wait to read, will give my feedback soon. All the best."

Earlier, the actress had congratulated the veteran actor and had then expressed her wish to read the book someday. Kangana had written, "Look forward to read your new book @AnupamPKher ji loved all your previous books as well, wish you all the best."

For the unversed, Best Day Is Today is the third book written by Anupam Kher. He has also written Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly: An Autobiography and Aap Khud Hi Best Hain in 2019 and 2011, respectively.Your Best Day Is Today is based on his experiences during the lockdown and several ups and downs, including the time when his mother Dulari and brother Raju Kher had contracted the coronavirus.