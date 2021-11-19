Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VIVEK AGNIHOTRI Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty's 'The Kashmir Files' to release on Republic Day 2022

Veteran actors Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty's 'The Kashmir Files' is scheduled to release on January 26 next year. On Friday (n), Kher took to Instagram and shared the update with his followers. "Kashmiri Hindus had to wait for more than 31years for the world to know about their story of genocide. There was every attempt made to suppress the darkest tragedy of Independent India. But now finally presenting the first-ever true story of the Kashmir Genocide, #TheKashmirFiles releases on the Republic Day 2022. Please help us in taking this story to the whole world," he wrote.

'The Kashmir Files' is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who has earlier helmed 'The Tashkent Files'. The upcoming project is based on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus. Actors Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumar are also a part of it.

The Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) organised a pre-release virtual event to introduce the movie and to kick-start the US wide promotional tour of the movie starting from November 26 till January 6, 2022. Noted community stalwarts Kashi Pandit, Chaman Lal Gadoo, Moti Kaul, and Sudhir Sopory released the movie brochure and "behind the scenes" video of the movie on behalf of the community.

Earlier, Anupam and the unit of 'The Kashmir Files' celebrated on New Year's Eve with a midnight party on the set of the film in the hills of Uttarakhand. The party also marked his shooting wrap. On returning to Mumbai, Kher tweeted: "As I travelled back to Mumbai after the shoot of #KashmirFiles, it is time to say #JaiHo to the #KashmiriPandit community of #Uttarakhand. They were a force to reckon with. Their personal stories of #Exodus were heartbreaking but their emotional support was heartwarming! "