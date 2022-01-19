Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANKITA LOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande showers love on husband Vicky Jain with priceless throwback pic

Actress Ankita Lokhande, who recently got married, shared a throwback photo with her husband, businessman Vicky Jain. Taking to Instagram, the actress posted a picture cuddling up Vicky as the couple smiled and pointed their fingers at each other for the camera. For the caption, Ankita wrote, "From friends to forever..#anvikikahani." In the picture, Ankita Lokhande looked beautiful in blue casuals while Vicky Jain wore a printed yellow-coloured sleeveless T-shirt. The actress kept her hair loose.

On New Year, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had the most fun celebrations. The actress took to Instagram on January 2 and treated her fans and followers with some exciting pictures and videos. She hosted a fun-filled party for her friends including Sana Makbul, Pavitra Rishta co-actresses Mrinalini Tyagi and Ashita Dhawan. In one of the videos shared by Ankita, the girl gang can be seen posing together in their swimming suits.

She captioned the video as "This year will be stronger, braver, kinder and unstoppable…This year will be fierce!! What say girls???"

In another post, Ankita can be seen dancing with Vicky as she turns DJ for the party to the song, 'Bin Tere Sanam'. Vicky is seen matching steps with her and the duo look crazy for each other. Ankita Lokhande captioned the post: "We killed it Mr.J DJ AnkitaLokhande @jainvick. #mrandmrs #anvikikahani #partnersforlife."

Meanwhile, Ankita and Vicky got married in a lavish wedding ceremony on December 14. They had three days of pre-wedding festivities starting with a mehendi ceremony, followed by an engagement and the sangeet night, which was attended by celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Amruta Khanvilkar, Mahhi Vij, Eijaz Khan, Srishty Rode, Jay Bhanushali, Pavitra Punia, Ekta Kapoor among others.

On the professional front, the actress is currently seen in the second season of Pavitra Rishta. While Ankita Lokhande reprises her role as Archana in the new show, Shaheer Sheikh steps into the shoes of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the role of Manav.