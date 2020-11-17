Ankita Lokhande's fun Diwali video with beau Vicky Jain, scolds him for social media etiquettes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@LOKHANDEANKITA Ankita Lokhande's fun Diwali video with beau Vicky Jain

Actress Ankita Lokhande has been in the headlines over the last few months for her support to ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's family in their quest for justice. Other than that, the actress has been in the news for her relationship with Vicky Jain as well. Ankita celebrated her Diwali with beau Vicky and treated her followers with many lovestruck photos on social medial. The actress is open about her relationship and has always been very thankful to Vicky for supporting her in her journey. A fun video has gone viral on the internet in which Ankita can be seen scolding Vicky for his social media etiquettes.

The video shows Ankita Lokhande wishing her fans 'Happy Diwali' along with a few friends including Vicky Jain. When he wishes Diwali in the video, the actress disapproves of his way and says, "you can't talk like this on social media." Reacting ti this, one of their friends says, "Yeah, you'll have to teach him." Ankita looks gorgeous in a red lehenga, hair tied in a ponytail for the Diwali celebrations while Vicky looks dashing in a gold kurta and jacket. Check out the video here-

Ankita Lokhande's Instagram is loaded with pictures of her with beau Vicky Jain. Recently, Ankita had posted a romantic video story on her Instagram handle where she could be seen sitting on his lap with her arm wrapped around him. The duo was posing for the camera while giving a million dollar smile. The actress wrote in the clip, "My baby is here."

Vicky Jain has been a solid support to Ankita even though he was brutally trolled when the actress voiced out her opinions about Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide and supported his family. Earlier this month, Ankita took to social media and penned a mushy post for her beau Vicky Jain. Apart from praising him for his qualities, she had a note of apology, too.

"I can't find the words to describe my feelings for you. One thing which come in my mind when I see us together is I'm grateful to god for sending u in my life as a friend, partner and as soul mate. Thank you for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you.Thank you for being my support system. Most importantly, thank you for understanding me and my situations," Ankita wrote.

"And I am sorry because of me you have to face criticism which you don't deserve at all . Words fall short but this bond is amazing.I love you,", she added.

On a related note, Ankita had dated Sushant for a long time, after meeting on the set of their first TV serial Pavitra Rishta. After years of relationship, the duo decided to part ways.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page