Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/FANPAGE/ANKITALOKHANDE Ankita Lokhande is finally 'at peace' days after Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary

TV actress Ankita Lokhande and late Sushant Singh Rajput's love story is not unknown. The duo who played Archana and Manav in Zee TV's popular daily soap 'Pavitra Rishta' went on to become one of the popular couples of the tinsel town. However, things turned upside down when they decided to break up in the year 2016. Last year when the news of the 'Kai Po Che' actor's death came, it shocked not just his fans, friends or family, but also Ankita who dated the actor for quite a long time. Ever since fans have been keeping an eye on what she posts on social media. Monday marked the first death anniversary of Sushant which is why Ankita shared remembrance posts in the form of unseen pics and videos. Well now, she has shared a quote on how everything is finally 'at peace.'

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ankita shared a post which happened to be a quote shared on an Instagram account Subconsciousthinkers. It read, "And then it happens.. One day you wake up and you're in this place. You're in this place where everything feels right. Your heart is calm. Your soul is lit. Your thoughts are positive. Your vision is clear. You're at peace, at peace with where you've been, at peace with what you've been through and at peace with where you're headed."

Have a look at the same here:

Image Source : INSTA Ankita's post on finding peace

On June 14, she shared a throwback video from Diwali celebrations 2011 that captures the former couple dancing their hearts out. She wrote, "Left with these memories only. U will always be loved and cherished Diwali 2011." Alongside another video, Ankita wrote, "14 June This was our journey !!!! Phir milenge chalte chalte (will meet again)."

Just yesterday, she shared an appreciation post for her boyfriend Vicky Jian for standing by her during her difficult times and supporting her all throughout. An excerpt from her lengthy post read, "We have been through so much together. I cannot believe it sometimes. I love you because you stayed by my side, and you promised that everything will be okay. You kept your promise, and you always came through for me. For that, I will always be grateful to you. It’s been a very challenging year, and knowing that I have you by my side made all the difference. I don’t know where I’d be without you. I love you more now because of this."

See it here:

For those unversed, the 34-year-old Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. An early investigation by Mumbai Police concluded that he died by suicide but various angles came up later. His death case is currently being investigated by the three agencies-- ED, NCB, and CBI.