Aniruddh Dave resumes playing mouth organ to enhance his lung recovery, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANIRUDDH_DAVE Aniruddh Dave plays mouth organ for lung recovery

TV actor Aniruddh Dave was very critical when he tested positive for covid earlier this year. Fans and his family prayed day and night for his speedy recovery. Now the actor is back home and recovering. On Tuesday, he shared a video on Instagram in which he revealed that he is resuming his hobby of playing the mouth organ. He claimed that it has been a while that he played the musical instrument. He also said that the doctors have asked him to do breathing exercises and playing a mouth organ helps his lung recovery.

He wrote, "Doctor said do as much as breathing exercises. Pranayam, shwaas kriya is boon. As post covid I've got lungs fibrosis..simultanously with yog, I realised resuming my hobby of playing instruments so nothing can be better then mouth organ, flute,trumpet, and shankhnaad.. much love to all. Enjoy this #harmonica."

Aniruddh had tested covid positive in April. He was rushed to the ICU after his condition worsened and stayed there for 55 days. As he got discharged, he shared a picture with the hospital staff and wrote, "Such emotional moment after 55 days iam discharged from chirayu hospital.. feeling loved. sabka shukriya..oxygen nahin.. ab khudki saans le raha hoon. zindagi aa raha hoon main... #gratitude."

It was a tough time for Aniruddh and his wife Shubhi who had to leave behind her two-month-old son Anishq in the city, to be with her husband.

Aniruddh also opened up about his battle with Covid-19 in a post on social media. He wrote, "Dear @shubhiahuja this wish is very different in this difficult time..hmmm today's my 29th day in the hospital...(not counting days otherwise, ab chhod diye din ginne) but u and Anishq actually make me strong everyday saying this 'Oh Fighter n my papa is strongest' which is giving me immense strength to fight, to keep calm, to sustain and to keep patience.. ha ha ha. Dekh, patient hoon toh patience rakhna hi hoga.15 saal se Mumbai mein sirf patience hi seekha hai."

Aniruddh Dave is a popular actor and has featured in many TV series such as Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Y.A.R.O Ka Tashan, Bandhan and Lockdown Ki Love Story.