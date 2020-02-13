Anil Kapoor's response to female fan who photoshopped herself into his picture is hilarious

Anil Kapoor is a different mood altogether!

Anil Kapoor never fails to amaze us -- not just because he is aging in reverse, but for his sheer hard work at the age he is at. Anil Kapoor is caught up with work, and hence took to social media to sum up his Thursday mood.

The 63-year-old actor posted a photo where he is sitting alone, and staring blankly into oblivion. "From gruelling night shoots to calm mornings," he wrote.

From gruelling night shoots to calm mornings... #AKvsAK pic.twitter.com/vHokVXwfJT — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 13, 2020

This prompted a female fan of his to let her creative juices flowing. She photoshopped her own photo into Anil Kapoor's picture and shared it with the actor.

"What are we talking about, sir?" the fan asked him.

What are we talking about, sir? pic.twitter.com/UwC0IgDqmy — Harrida Maelida Mubarrak Lubis (@Maelbarrak) February 13, 2020

Anil Kapoor took notice of the tweet and replied: "I'm guessing we are probably talking about breakfast."

I’m guessing we are probably talking about breakfast!! 😂😂 @Maelbarrak https://t.co/T4bY3CMCim — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 13, 2020

The fan, in awe of the superstar, quoted the tweet with a heart emoji and wrote: "The best breakfast of my life."

The best breakfast of my life❤️ https://t.co/iFWJQLCsK9 — Harrida Maelida Mubarrak Lubis (@Maelbarrak) February 13, 2020

What can we say? Anil Kapoor is a different mood altogether!