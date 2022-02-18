Inside Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani's elder son Anmol's Mehendi ceremony with Krisha Shah; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anmol Ambani's Mehendi ceremony with Krisha Shah

Highlights Anmol and Krisha are all set to tie the knot on February 20, 2022

Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani have two sons Jai Anmol Ambani (30) and Jai Anshul Ambani (25)

Tina Ambani and Anil Ambani's elder son, Jai Anmol Ambani is all set to get married to his fiancee, Krisha Shah. The pre-wedding festivities of the couple kickstarted on Friday (February 18), with a sundowner bash followed by a Mehendi ceremony. Several pictures and videos were shared by their close friends and family who attended the celebrations. Krish looked like a dream in a multi-hued lehenga in tones of purple and blue. She accessorised her look with a choker neckpiece, a pair of matching earrings and a maang teeka. To complete her look Krisha pinned her hair and kept them open.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BALSAMICFINEGEAR Anmol Ambani's Mehendi ceremony with Krisha Shah;

In one of the pictures, it can be seen that Krisha chose a unique mehendi design for herself. She opted for a Shiv-Parvati design for her big day, and on the other hand, she got guru mantra design with trishul.

Take a look at the pictures from the pre-wedding functions:

Jai Anmol Ambani got engaged to Krisha Shah on December 12. On December 31, 2021, Tina Ambani had taken to her Instagram handle to share the first-ever picture with her soon-to-be daughter-in-law, Krisha Shah.

The happy picture featured Tina Ambani posing with Anil Ambani, Krisha Shah, Anmol Ambani and Anshul Ambani. She captioned the image, "Wishing you light and love, hope and happiness in 2022; a beautiful, healthy & blessed new year with new beginnings and the love of those you hold dear … from our family to yours."

For the inversed, Tina tied the knot with Anil Ambani in February 1991. The couple is blessed with two sons Jai Anmol Ambani (30) and Jai Anshul Ambani (25). Her soon to be daughter in law Krisha Shah is a social worker and an advocate of the campaign. She is the founder of the company DYSCO.