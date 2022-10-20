Is Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur? Neha Dhupia's latest Instagram story hints

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ANANYAPANDAYFOLLOWERS,ADITYAISLOVE Is Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur graced Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash on Wednesday. The party had several celebrities from B-Town in attendance, including Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and others. While Ananya and Aditya made entries separately at the venue, a picture from the party is quickly circulating on the internet which shows the couple standing alone and engrossed in a conversation.

On Wednesday, Neha Dhupia shared an adorable selfie from the party with her husband, Angad Bedi, and the host, Kriti Sanon. The three actors looked fantastic, but what made this photo so intriguing was the presence of Ananya Pandya and Aditya Roy Kapur in the background. Even though Ananya was facing away from the camera, savvy watchers were quick to spot the two of them deeply involved in conversation.

As soon as the picture surfaced on the internet, netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Kiss kiss ko date karti hai struggle girl." Another user wrote, "Nice couple." A third user commented, "Koi match nhi hai dono ka." A user also wrote, "Kitne change kregi ananya, abhi to koi or tha iska."

Earlier, when the Gehraiyaan actress appeared on the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan , she was asked about her rumoured relationship with actor Ishaan Khatter and dating rumours with actor Kartik Aaryan. Ananya gave a cryptic reply, stating that she did not want to dwell on the past. The actor further revealed her newest crush and said, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot." Karan Johar also quizzed Ananya Panday about her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. However, the actress went speechless on this question.

Also read: Michael Teaser: Sundeep Kishan's beast mode unleashed, Dulquer Salmaan unveils Malayalam version

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday is currently shooting for her upcoming flick, Dream Girl 2, alongside Ayushmann Khurana. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa. Apart from this, the actress will be seen in the film, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The film is billed as a coming-of-age drama about three friends in the digital age.

Also read: Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred Karnataka's highest civilian award posthumously | Deets Inside

Latest Entertainment News