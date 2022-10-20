Thursday, October 20, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Is Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur? Neha Dhupia's latest Instagram story hints

Is Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur? Neha Dhupia's latest Instagram story hints

On Wednesday, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur graced Kriti Sanon's Diwali party. The two are currently making headlines owing to a picture that has sparked their link-up rumours. Take a look.

Akshat Sundrani Written By: Akshat Sundrani New Delhi Updated on: October 20, 2022 20:41 IST
Is Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur
Image Source : INSTA/ANANYAPANDAYFOLLOWERS,ADITYAISLOVE Is Ananya Panday dating Aditya Roy Kapur

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur graced Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash on Wednesday. The party had several celebrities from B-Town in attendance, including Varun Dhawan, Neha Dhupia, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, and others. While Ananya and Aditya made entries separately at the venue, a picture from the party is quickly circulating on the internet which shows the couple standing alone and engrossed in a conversation.

On Wednesday, Neha Dhupia shared an adorable selfie from the party with her husband, Angad Bedi, and the host, Kriti Sanon. The three actors looked fantastic, but what made this photo so intriguing was the presence of Ananya Pandya and Aditya Roy Kapur in the background. Even though Ananya was facing away from the camera, savvy watchers were quick to spot the two of them deeply involved in conversation.

As soon as the picture surfaced on the internet, netizens flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Kiss kiss ko date karti hai struggle girl." Another user wrote, "Nice couple." A third user commented, "Koi match nhi hai dono ka." A user also wrote, "Kitne change kregi ananya, abhi to koi or tha iska." 

Earlier, when the Gehraiyaan actress appeared on the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan , she was asked about her rumoured relationship with actor Ishaan Khatter and dating rumours with actor Kartik Aaryan. Ananya gave a cryptic reply, stating that she did not want to dwell on the past. The actor further revealed her newest crush and said, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot." Karan Johar also quizzed Ananya Panday about her relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. However, the actress went speechless on this question.

Also read: Michael Teaser: Sundeep Kishan's beast mode unleashed, Dulquer Salmaan unveils Malayalam version

Related Stories
Farah Khan tells Ananya she 'could have been her mommy' as actress shares pics with dad Chunky

Farah Khan tells Ananya she 'could have been her mommy' as actress shares pics with dad Chunky

Vijay Deverakonda gets emotional over Liger's failure: 'We all have not so good days'

Vijay Deverakonda gets emotional over Liger's failure: 'We all have not so good days'

Ananya Panday wraps ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, calls it wholesome and cathartic experience

Ananya Panday wraps ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, calls it wholesome and cathartic experience

Ananya Panday to turn showstopper for Pankaj & Nidhi at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

Ananya Panday to turn showstopper for Pankaj & Nidhi at Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday is currently shooting for her upcoming flick, Dream Girl 2, alongside Ayushmann Khurana. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Seema Pahwa. Apart from this, the actress will be seen in the film, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. The film is billed as a coming-of-age drama about three friends in the digital age.

Also read: Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred Karnataka's highest civilian award posthumously | Deets Inside

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Celebrities Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News

Top News

Latest News