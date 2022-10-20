Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred Karnataka's highest civilian award posthumously | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Puneeth Rajkumar

Puneeth Rajkumar: 'Karnataka Ratna', the highest civilian award of the Government of Karnataka, will be presented posthumously to noted Kannada actor, Puneeth Rajkumar, in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on November 1. Disclosing this to reporters on Wednesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, so far, eight persons have been honoured with this award, but it had not been given to anybody since 2009. This was decided at a meeting with the ministers, senior officials and family members of Puneeth.

The CM said this award is given in recognition of the contribution of Puneeth Rajkumar to Kannada film field, Kannada language and culture. "Puneeth Rajkumar is a real Karnataka Ratna as he has remained in the hearts of people permanently through his achievements during his life. He must always be the source of inspiration for youths and for this purpose this award will be given to him posthumously," Bommai said.

The award presentation function will take place at Vidhana Soudha on November 1 at 5 p.m. The function will be attended by noted litterateurs, film personalities, MLAs' and achievers.

Asked about the demand from Puneeth's fans to hold functions on a big scale to pay tributes to the late actor, Bommai said after the November 1 function, three more functions will be held in different parts of Bengaluru in a 10-day programme.

About Puneeth Rajkumar

Rajkumar passed away in October last year after suffering cardiac arrest at the age of 46. He breathed his last in Bengaluru’s Vikram Hospital. The youngest son of Kannada thespian Late Dr Rajkumar, Puneeth had established himself as one of the most bankable actors in the Kannada film industry. Apart from his movie roles, he was popular among the people for his philanthropic activities.

He was popularly known as 'Powerstar' for his strong performance in a number of commercially-successful Kannada films. He was not just a star of films such as Appu but also a celebrity television host and the occasional singer too. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Puneeth Rajkumar was posthumously conferred with an honorary doctorate by the University of Mysore earlier this year. Puneeth's wife Ashwini received the doctorate on her late husband's behalf.

(With IANS inputs)

