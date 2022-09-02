Puneeth Rajkumar fans welcome Appu Idols with ganpati to pay him special tribute on Ganesh Chaturthi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PUNEETH RAJKUMAR FANS Puneeth Rajkumar

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away in October last year after suffering cardiac arrest at the age of 46. He breathed his last in Bengaluru’s Vikram Hospital. He had established himself as one of the most bankable actors in the Kannada film industry. The youngest son of Kannada thespian Late Dr Rajkumar, had established himself as one of the most bankable actors in the Kannada film industry. Apart from his movie roles, he was popular among the people for his philanthropic activities. This Ganesh Chaturthi, idol makers and fans found a special way to keep Puneeth's memory alive and that too in the form of well-designed busts of the late actor.

Many were spotted buying and worshipping the bust of the late actor along with the idols of Lord Ganesha. Take a look

He was popularly known as 'Powerstar' for his strong performance in a number of commercially-successful Kannada films. He was not just a star of films such as Appu but also a celebrity television host and the occasional singer too. He is survived by his wife and two daughters. ALSO READ: THIS KGF Chapter 2 inspired Ganesha idol divides Twitter, netizens say 'disrespect of God'

Puneeth Rajkumar was posthumously conferred with an honorary doctorate by the University of Mysore earlier this year. Puneeth's wife Ashwini received the doctorate on her late husband's behalf. Also, in August, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced Puneeth Rajkumar will be conferred with the 'Karnataka Ratna' award posthumously, on November 1 on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava, the state's formation day.

