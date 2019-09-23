Tuesday, September 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Amy Jackson shares full picture of son Andreas

Amy Jackson shares full picture of son Andreas

Taking to her Instagram story, Amy Jackson posted the adorable picture of her newborn baby boy, which will definitely melt your hearts all the way. The actress and her fiance George Panayiotou have named their first child Andreas.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 23, 2019 23:44 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Amy Jackson shares full picture of son Andreas

Amy Jackson is a happy and proud mother. The actress and her fiance George Panayiotou were blessed with a baby boy on September 24. The happy news was shared by new mother Amy herself on social media. The 2.0 actress shared a happy family picture from the hospital and now, she has shared a full-length picture of her son Andreas.

Taking to her Instagram story, Amy Jackson posted the adorable picture of her newborn baby boy, which will definitely melt your hearts all the way. Take a look:

India Tv - Amy Jackson's baby boy Andreas

Amy Jackson's baby boy Andreas

Earlier in the day, Amy Jackson took everyone by sweet surprise when she shared a lovey frame with fiance George Panayiotou and their first child Andreas. "Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas", the actress captioned the picture.

View this post on Instagram

Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas 💙

A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on

Amy and George got engaged to each other on January 1 this year in Zambia. Flaunting her engagement ring, Amy had written on Instagram: “YES A GAZILLION TIMES!!!!! 1st January 2019 - The start of our new adventure in life I love you. Thankyou for making me the happiest girl in the world.”.

India Tv - Amy Jackson with fiance George

Amy Jackson with fiance George

Amy Jackson was last seen in the Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0, where she played a robot. The actor was seen in Hindi films like Singh Is Bling with Akshay in 2015 as well.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAmy Jackson, George Panayiotou welcome baby boy | See picture Next StorySalman Khan: Bigg Boss would be a cakewalk for me as contestant  