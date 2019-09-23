Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amy Jackson shares full picture of son Andreas

Amy Jackson is a happy and proud mother. The actress and her fiance George Panayiotou were blessed with a baby boy on September 24. The happy news was shared by new mother Amy herself on social media. The 2.0 actress shared a happy family picture from the hospital and now, she has shared a full-length picture of her son Andreas.

Taking to her Instagram story, Amy Jackson posted the adorable picture of her newborn baby boy, which will definitely melt your hearts all the way. Take a look:

Amy Jackson's baby boy Andreas

Earlier in the day, Amy Jackson took everyone by sweet surprise when she shared a lovey frame with fiance George Panayiotou and their first child Andreas. "Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas", the actress captioned the picture.

Amy and George got engaged to each other on January 1 this year in Zambia. Flaunting her engagement ring, Amy had written on Instagram: “YES A GAZILLION TIMES!!!!! 1st January 2019 - The start of our new adventure in life I love you. Thankyou for making me the happiest girl in the world.”.

Amy Jackson with fiance George

Amy Jackson was last seen in the Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0, where she played a robot. The actor was seen in Hindi films like Singh Is Bling with Akshay in 2015 as well.

