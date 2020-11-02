Amrita Rao talks about her link ups with Shahid Kapoor, says ‘He was in a relationship’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AMRITA_RAO_INSTA Amrita Rao opens up on being linked up with former co-star Shahid Kapoor

Actress Amrita Rao recently welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband RJ Anmol. And while sharing her experience of pregnancy and motherhood she spoke about her acting career and her co-stars.

Although Amrita debuted with her film Ab Ke Baras but she gained popularity after working with Shahid Kapoor in his first film ‘Ishq Vishk’. It was a romantic comedy and fans loved Amrita and Shahid’s chemistry in the film. They turned out to be one of the most loved onscreen couples. Their popularity as a reel life romantic couple led to the spreading of rumours that the duo were dating.

Talking to Times of India, Amrita has denied any such thing and said, “Not at all. Shahid was always in a relationship when I was his co-star. Yes, the audience always wished that we were a ‘real-life couple’ but that had only got to do with our tremendous onscreen popularity. The funny part is that Shahid and I have only been very good colleagues, we were not even friends who hung out with each other. But yes, we have tremendous respect for each other as artists and recently Shahid also expressed on social media that he misses working with me, which was very sweet. Why Shahid and I were never cast together after ‘Vivah’ is a million-dollar question and something to think about,”

Recalling the time when Ishq Vishk was released, she further added, “I can never forget that day when ‘Ishq Vishk released’. Director Ken Ghosh, Shahid, myself and producer Ramesh Taurani, we visited literally all the theatres we could. We would stand in the entry zone and peep at the audience going crazy with laughter and enjoying every punch line.”

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Amrita and her husband, RJ Anmol, were blessed with a baby boy on Sunday morning. "Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol welcomed a baby boy this morning. Both the mother and baby are healthy and doing well. The family is ecstatic and both Amrita and RJ Anmol thank everyone for their wishes and blessings," a statement issued by the couple's publicist said.

