Amitabh Bachchan to Sonam Kapoor, Bollywood celebrities who ‘almost’ charged nothing in their films

Bollywood celebrities are known to charge whopping amounts for a single movie. But, there are also a few actors for whom the passion for cinema comes prior to a huge fee. They decide not to charge any fees from the filmmakers for various reasons. Some do not take anything because of the film's tight budget, while some work only because they fall in love with the script and want to be a part of the movie.

Below is the list of actors who worked almost for free in some of their films:

Sonam Kapoor charged Rs.11 for ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor played a small part in Farhan Akhtar’s film ‘Bhaag Milkha Bhaag’. The actress only charged a token amount of Rs.11 for the film, revealed director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in his autobiography ‘The Stranger in the Mirror’. She did the film because she liked the story about the partition of the country and the life of Milkha Singh. Before this film, Sonam also worked with Rakeysh in the film Delhi-6.

Image Source : TWITTER/@BOLLYWOODHITS7 Sonam Kapoor 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'

2. Rajkummar Rao charged nothing for ‘Trapped’

One of the most talented actors in Bollywood, Rajkummar Rao did director Vikramaditya Motwane's film ‘Trapped’ for free. The actor revealed this on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show ‘Pinch’. Rajkummar said, “Some films are not meant for box office. They are meant for life. I’ll go from this world after 50 years or whatever.. when people talk about 10 films of Rajkummar Rao, and they will talk about Trapped.”

Image Source : TWITTER/@SANJAYDESAI93 Rajkummar Rao 'Trapped'

3. Amitabh Bachchan did the film ‘Black’ for free

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan did Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Black’ without taking any fees. Big B revealed that he did not charge a single penny from the filmmaker. In February 2017, when the film completed 12 years, Mr. Bachchan wrote a special blog dedicated to the film and revealed a few unknown facts. He wrote, “I had just wanted to work with Sanjay, after seeing all the other works he had done... And when the opportunity came, it was quite overwhelming. I did not take any salary for the film... Just being a part of such an enterprise was sufficient fees!”

Image Source : TWITTER/@SRBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan in 'Black'

4. Shahid Kapoor charged nothing for the superhit film ‘Haidar’

Shahid Kapoor has received massive appreciation for his acting in the film ‘Haider'. But, did you know that the actor did not charge anything for the film? Yes, Shahid chose not to take a single penny, revealed director Vishal Bhardwaj to a tabloid. He said that the film budget was so tight because of the huge set, ensemble cast, filming in Kashmir and lavish action sequences.

Image Source : TWITTER/@ILLUSIONISTCHAY Shahid Kapoor's 'Haider'

5. Nawazuddin Siddiqui charged only Rs1 for his film ‘Manto’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for brilliant acting performances. The actor has worked hard to achieve everything that he has today. But, did you know that he only charged Rs.1 for his film Manto? Yes, Nawaz worked for almost free for ‘Manto’. The producer of the film Nandita Das revealed in a statement to IANS that the actor did not charge anything for the film.

Image Source : TWITTER/@ILLUSIONISTCHAY Nawazuddin Siddiqui's film 'Manto'

