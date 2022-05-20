Bollywood actors who were replaced in movies midway: Kartik Aaryan, Aishwarya Rai, Sonu Sood & more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bollywood actors

Bollywood actors replaced in movies midway is not something new. It has happened to multiple actors including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sharddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput among others. Sometimes it happened due to controversial exits owing to 'creative differences', on other occasions, actors had to leave a film after beginning the shoot because they has committed their dates to some other filmmaker. Here we look at Bollywood stars who did begin a film but left it midway:

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan whose film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had hit the theaters today courted controversy when Dharma announced his exit from Dostana 2. while it was said that names of new cast members will be shared with the audience, nothing has been announced so far.

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai, who is currently making the country proud as she represents India at the 75th Cannes Film Festival has been replaced in a film too. Apparently, she was a part of Chalte Chalte and was paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan. But she had to leave the film and was replaced by Rani Mukerji.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor was all set to play Saina Nehwal in her biopic. the actress had begun shooting and posters of the film were also shared. However, she was dropped out of the project and was replaced by Parineeti Chopra.

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood and Kangana Ranaut had a much publicised squabble during the filming of Manikarnika. After the actress took the responsibility of co-directing the film, the actor stated his displeasure and left the film midway.

Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was to star in Half Girlfriend -- a film adapted from Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same. However, he didn't star and the movie and Arjun Kapoor took his place. Reportedly, the actor promised his dates for Raabta and decided to stick with it.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt, who is all set to begin her first Hollywood project was supposed to be a part of Raabta. She had given her dates and was to star opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, however, rumours are rife that she left it midway for Karan Johar's film. But things didn't work out for the other film as well.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan was to make her debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Na Pyaar Hai. The two stars had begun shooting together. There are even behind-the-sets photos of them, but things didn't fall into place and Kareena opted out of the film. Ameesha Patel was brought in her place and Kareena made her debut with Refugee opposite Abhishek Bachchan.