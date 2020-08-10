Amitabh Bachchan shuts down troll who questioned why he doesn’t donate, Dahil Tahil lists his charities

Image Source : TWITTER/SRBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan shuts down troll who questioned why he doesn’t donate

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan enjoys a huge fanbase that prayed day and night when he was under medical care in Nanavati hospital after testing COVID19 positive. However, there are a few feel that the actor is not doing much for the needy considering his position. Reacting to the comment on his Facebook post, Big B took to his blog to shut down a troll who questioned him why he doesn’t donate the 'extra wealth' to the needy. The comment read, "How about donating your extra wealth to the needy and poor?” the comment in question began. “I am sure your wallet will be filled with immense love and blessings! Lead by example. Instruction is good but example is worth more!"

To this, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "I weep as I put this out .. because somewhere today this lady has destroyed by belief and stand that I shall NOT talk of my charity .. only DO it .. it needs to be done not talked of...Seema Patel ji .. yes my wallet is full with love and blessings .. and I shall NOT take your ‘lead’ to follow by example I shall continue to give instruction BECAUSE you are completely delusional and have NO knowledge or ANY information of what I have done, what I am doing and what I shall continue doing .. not just for the poor and needy , but for the thousands of farmers that have been saved from suicide by my own personal charitable financial intervention, right from Andhra, Vidarbha, Bihar and UP .. for the martyrs families of the CRPF that have sacrificed their lives in J&K and Pulwama so you can be safe enough to put out your ill-informed comment here on FB"

He added, "for the workers in the Industry community numbering 100,000 families that have been provided ration and food for 6 months .. for the daily lunch and dinner provided to 5000 each day since the lockdown till today to the poor in the city .. for the 12,000 foot wear that has been provided to the migrant workers walking bare feet to their villages from Mumbai, by having my team catch them on the Nasik Highway, and to give them food and water for the buses, 10 in number, personally arranged to transport them to their homes in Bihar and UP .. for the entire train booked by me to transport 2009 migrant workers to their homes .. and when politics cancelled the train, within an hour to have booked and chartered 6 planes of Indigo, transported 180 passengers in each flight - 2 to Varanasi, 2 to Gorakhpur, one to Allahabad, one to Patna , and providing dry food packets to the migrants in flight , and to arrange for facilities to take the migrants to their respective villages, all at my own personal cost for the front line workers during the pandemic to have donated 15,000 PPE units and over 10,000 masks to the Hospitals and the Police forces in Mumbai .. to have provided substantial donation to the Chairman of the Sikh community in Delhi, who are working assiduously in helping and feeding the poor in this crisis."

Further, Big B said that he believes in doing rather than talking about things. He said that because 'your uncalled for provocation' forced him to break his stand and list out things he has done for the needy. He said, "AND LASTLY , I KNOW THAT THEY THAT GET THE BENEFIT OF MY WORK ALBEIT LIMITED WITHIN MY PERSONAL MEANS, KNOW THAT IT IS A MILLION TIMES GREATER IN WORTH THAN THE ‘INSTRUCTED EXAMPLE’ THAT YOU WISH FOR ME AND WRITE ABOUT .. BECAUSE THAT IS ALL THAT YOU AND YOUR LIKES ARE CAPABLE OF DOING - WRITING ILL-INFORMED , IRRESPONSIBLE DIATRIBE AND RIDING ON CELEBRITY BACKS TO GET NOTICE .. may the Almighty bless and protect you, may you be ever safe and in the care of those unseen Divine forces .. and this from one that has just been discharged and has survived the dreaded Covid virus , by the care and attention AND LOVE given to me by the Medical professional community of my Country .. and by the prayers and dual and blessings of a million well wishers , OF WHICH YOU AND YOUR FRIENDS SHALL NEVER BE A PART OF."

Reacting to Amitabh Bachchan's words, actor Dalip Tahil also added that Big B has been donating and helping the people in need since the beginning of his career. He shared instances where he had seen the superstar donate money without taking any credit. Listing it out, Dalip Tahil tweeted, "Allow me to say that Amit ji, has for the longest time silently given financial support to those in need & I have been witness to this personally. Around the late 90s, Sherwood College our (alma mater) was in need of funds for various school facility improvements. Towards this end, the school's drama society suggested they perform a play in Mumbai & request #Bachchan saab to be the chief guest (to which, despite a hectic schedule he agreed without hesitation). The proceeds earned from this event would be donated to the school. This he did to avoid (during his presence) any big announcements & fanfare!!"

"The envelope contained a cheque of ₹10 lac, (in 1998) as a personal contribution by Mr #Bachchan over & above the monies collected from the event On Mr Bachchan's personal request, I have never brought this in the public domain. Until now!! Mr #Bachchan may still not like this but now, you all know."

Towards this end, the school's drama society suggested they perform a play in Mumbai & request #Bachchan saab to be the chief guest (to which, despite a hectic schedule he agreed without hesitation). The proceeds earned from this event would be donated to the school. 3/6 — Dalip Tahil 🇮🇳 (@daliptahil) August 7, 2020

This he did to avoid (during his presence) any big announcements & fanfare!!

The envelope contained a cheque of ₹10 lac, (in 1998) as a personal contribution by Mr #Bachchan over & above the monies collected from the event. 5/6 — Dalip Tahil 🇮🇳 (@daliptahil) August 7, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage