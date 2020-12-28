Amitabh Bachchan shares philosophy on friendship and life

Image Source : TWITTER/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan began the last week of the year on a philosophical note. On Monday, Big B tweeted from his verified account reminding us of the value of old friends in our life. The actor talked about friendship and the importance of friends in one's life. Amitabh, an avid social media user, also suggested his friends and fans to keep their old friendships intact as old friends are gold.

"Make new friends, but Keep the old. Those are silver, these are gold," he wrote.

T 3766 - "Make new friends, but Keep the old. Those are silver, these are gold. " ~ Ef h



दोस्त नए बनाइए , पुरानों को रखिए साथ

वे चाँदी थे , ये सोना हैं , राम राम रघुनाथ

~ ab pic.twitter.com/Y59tbcgsQr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 28, 2020

The 78-year-old actor also offered a suggestion on how to tackle the challenges that life throws at us. "We can't always choose the music life plays for us, but we can choose how we dance to it," he wrote in a separate tweet.

Bachchan's fans responded by sharing their opinions.

"That's so true Sir ji... We have to dance beautifully as per the music suggested by God Almighty.. How best we do depends on us.. Only at the end of the day it is Happiness that matters.. Be always Happy n blessed Sir ji," wrote a fan.

Earlier, Big B shared a funny post on how to protect the upcoming year 2021 from evil. Amitabh shared an Instagram image featuring the numeric 2021, with lemon and green chillies. For the unversed, hanging 'Nimbu mirchi' or lemon and green chilies is a traditional Indian way of protecting a possession or a thing from the evil's eye. The actor also penned down a quirky note expressing his concerns over how the new year '2021' will turn out since 2020 has been a bad year for the entire world due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alongside the image, Amitabh wrote in Hindi: "Do Hazaar bees ke ant par, ab kuch hi din baaki hai, nazar na lage, ikkis waali tigdi par bhaiya, nimbu mirchi taang do."

On the work front, Big B has a busy year ahead with upcoming films like "Chehre", Nagraj Manjule's "Jhund", Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra", Ajay Devgn's "Mayday" and a yet-untitled film co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

