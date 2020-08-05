Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan reflects on life, says 'World is no more what it was in times of quiet love'

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is home quarantined after undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Nanavati hospital for three weeks, on Wednesday took to Instagram and shared a thought-provoking post. "The world is no more what it was in the times of quiet love... Everything is called Status nowadays... and it goes on the internet like a rule...After all, we are a democracy... there will never be a consensus...' ~ ef s, " said Big B as he shared a picture of himself on Instagram.

In another post, Big B shared a picture with son Abhishek Bachchan, who is still recovering from coronavirus at the Nanavati hospital.

Earlier in the day, the 77-year-old megastar took to his blog to share how many thoughts have occupied his mind. “The mind revolves at greater speed than it did ever before,” he wrote. Talking about the experience of staying away from his family while being so close to them, Big B shared on his blog, “And in the solitude of your own home.. no contact .. a prison cell where the visiting hours, often seen in films, occurs through glass shields and telephoned conversation .. to see and connect in hand actions .. they be family, just a few inches away, yet so far..”

Senior Bachchan continued, “and in these hours of just sitting nursing the post discharge medical routines to be followed .. the mind revolves at greater speed than it did ever before, towards many of the written words, or opinions that disturb, not you or those you converse with, but those that have been built up to insure continuity and lasting presence on their gadgets of the box .. and the clarity of thought argument response is so valid and loud that at times one wishes to bring it up .. share .. let the World know the ‘other side’ .. temperament though delivers a ‘hold back’ policy .. or a design to ‘let it all out’ .. and wait for it to be made popular so them that seek exposure , after recognising its ‘popularity’ jump on with thoughts that coalesce with the issue , even if it is coming days past .. for what ..? just so the exposure that shall be stage managed , give the much needed chart of their own standing than for the standing of the issue .. so long as the World gets to know what intentions they that inhabit this land are finding in their souls.”

