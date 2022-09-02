Friday, September 02, 2022
     
  5. Amitabh Bachchan is back in action, joins Kaun Banega Crorepati after 'resting on first day of work'

Amitabh Bachchan is back in action, joins Kaun Banega Crorepati after 'resting on first day of work'

Amitabh Bachchan, who recently tested negative for Covid19, is back to work. The actor is currently hosting the 14th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Ridhi Suri Edited By: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi New Delhi Published on: September 02, 2022 11:49 IST
Amitabh Bachchan
Image Source : TWITTER/@THHATGUY_ Amitabh Bachchan

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has tested negative for Covid after nine days in isolation, shared that he is now back on the sets of his popular quiz-based reality show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. The actor is currently hosting the 14th season of KBC. Updating about his work schedule, the cine icon took to his blog and mentioned that he got late to write as he wanted to rest after the first day of work.

"Delayed because (I) wanted to rest the first day of work .. but am back on set for KBC and later shall expand .. expand .. as the Tumblr says when you wish to see the entire page .. hahaA ..love and love," he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan tests Covid negative

The actor has finally returned to work after spending nine days in isolation. Informing his fans about the same, Big B on September 1 took to his blog and shared the latest update about resuming the work. He wrote "Back at work .. your prayers (folded hands emojis) gratitude .. negative last night .. and 9 days isolation over .. mandatory is 7 days .. My love as ever to all .. you are kind and concerned throughout .. the family Ef so full of care .. .. have only my folded hands for you." ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan resumes work after testing Covid negative

 

The 79-year-old actor had tested positive for the coronavirus for the second time. In July 2020, Big B tested covid positive for the first time. At that time, he was hospitalised for about three weeks. Not just him, his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and granddaughter Aradhya also tested positive for the virus.

Apart from Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is the official Hindi adaptation of the 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' franchise, Amitabh will be seen in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He also has in 'Uunchaai', 'Good Bye' and 'Project K' starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. ALSO READ: Amitabh Bachchan shares throwback pic from Paris amidst COVID isolation, calls it 'humbling experience'

