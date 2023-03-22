Amitabh Bachchan gifts his famous Shahenshah jacket to Saudi fan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Amitabh Bachchan's famous Shahenshah jacket

What would it feel like if you get your hands on Amitabh Bachchan's iconic Shahenshah jacket? Well, Big B definitely made one of his fan's day filled with joy as he gifted his famous jacket to a fan in Saudi Arabia. Recently, the actor responded to a fan in Saudi Arabia who sent his thanks after receiving the jacket. He also added that one day he would let him know how he was able to retrieve it.

His fan from Saudi Arabia wrote on Twitter, "@SrBachchan To the legendary and one of the best actors in the entertainment world in all time, You are an honor not to India only but to the world. Thank you for the gift that you sent it means a lot." He also shared the emojis of the flags of Saudi Arabia and India, with folded hands.

To which the legendary actor replied, "T 4591 - My dear and most considerate friend .. I am so honored that you have received the gift of the jacket with the steel arm that I wore in my film SHAHENSHAH .. some day I shall tell you how I was able to retrieve it .. my love to you."

After Big B's response, fans flooded the comment section. One if the users wrote, "Sarkar, I don't know who this fellow is who got soooooooooo lucky to get this most priceless Shehanshah jacket from you?!!!!! But I think there are much worthier recipients here in India itself!!!". Another added, "Sir @SrBachchan You are so Kind & Great. May be .. One Day … I am also the Luckiest EF & Receive Priceless Gift by Sir @SrBachchan Love & Respect Sir". "It is generous of you to share but shouldn’t that jacket be part of museum. It is historical", added another user.

Amitabh Bachchan’s portrayal of the vigilante with grey hair wearing a black jacket with a steel sleeve In Shahenshaah became an instant classic in 1998. Produced and directed by Tinnu, Shahenshah also starred Meenakshi Sheshadri, Pran, Aruna Irani, Prem Chopra, Amrish Puri and Kader Khan. Shahenshah's story was provided by Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh's wife. The screenplay was written by Inder Raj Anand.

