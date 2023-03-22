Sara Ali Khan on learning from FAILURES in Bollywood: 'Girne ke baad uthna jaruri nhi...' | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan is currently busy with the promotion of her upcoming movie Gaslight. She will be seen alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh in OTT's murder mystery thriller film 'Gaslight'. During an India TV interview, Sara Khan says the failure of her last few releases made her reassess her choices as an artist. From talking about her biggest lessons in Bollywood to being trolled for visiting Mahakal, the actress brought to the table her unfiltered personality.

Sara Ali Khan started her innings on a positive note with films like 'Kedarnath' and 'Simmba' but her last three movies -- 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Coolie No 1' and 'Atrangi Re' -- received a lukewarm response from the audiences. Addressing which she said, "I have taken the biggest lessons of my life from films like Love Aaj Kal and Coolie. It seems to me that it is not necessary to get up after falling, it is necessary to run." Adding, "I'm not just a comedian, I'm not here to please anyone, I'm an artist." After Atrangi Re, "I got a lot of love in spite of that I didn't do very well in the last two films, so its important to not just stand up but run in life."

"The truth is that I still will go and watch Love Aaj Kal and Coolie and I still will not be proud, so I need to grow up and I need to see the mirror for what it is, Loud over the top...fake nahi banna mujhe."

Trolled for visiting Mahakaleshwar

Sara Ali Khan earlier visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple with her mom Amrita Singh. The jyotirlinga is famous for 'bhasma aarti', or sacred veneration which involves a type of ash called 'vibhuti'. The actress was trolled for visiting Mahakaleshwar. Talking about this, Sara said, "I can talk about my work but if you have problem that I am going for Bhasma Aarti in mahakal then that is your problem..i don't care what somebody thinks about that...luckily uss wajah se i am quite thick-skinned."

What's next for Sara Ali Khan?

Sara Ali Khan is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Gaslight. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani. The film is slated to be released on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on March 31. Sara is currently busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. The film is a royal mystery that unfolds when Misha (Sara) returns to her family’s estate after 15 years and is caught in the midst of strange happenings. While she digs deep to uncover the truth, the secrets go deeper.

Sara said she faced many difficulties to portray a girl with disabilities. It is produced by Ramesh Taurani via his banner Tips Films Ltd, and Akshai Puri’s 12th Street Entertainment.

