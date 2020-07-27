Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan says he couldn't hold back his tears as Aishwarya and Aaradhya test Covid-19 negative

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter-in-law and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya tested negative for COVID-19 and have been discharged from the Nanavati Hospital on Monday. Big B says he is extremely thankful to God for Aishwarya and Aardhya's recovery. Sharing an adorable picture of the mother-daughter duo, the 77-year-old actor said, "अपनी छोटी बिटिया , और बहुरानी को ,अस्पताल से मुक्ति मिलने पर ; मैं रोक ना पाया अपने आंसू प्रभु तेरी कृपा अपार , अपरम्पार."( On seeing my little daughter and daughter-in-law getting discharged from the hospital, I couldn't hold back my tears. Lord, your blessings are infinite)."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan, who had also tested positive for COVID-19, will continue to remain under medical observation at Nanavati Hospital.

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan tweeted, “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.”

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

Initially, Aishwarya and Aaradhya had remained under home quarantine initially but were taken to hospital after developing symptoms. Big B and his son Abhishek were admitted to Nanavati Hospital on July 11.

Amitabh Bachchan is in the hospital since July 11. He has again tested positive for COVID-19. He has been keeping his fans updated about his health through a series of tweets and also thanking them for the prayers and well wishes. On Friday, he shared, “In happy times , in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol is restrictive , so individual responses are not possible .. but we see, read, hear all of you .. thank you ever.”

