'Amitabh Bachchan' asked Salman Khan to get married, here's what happened next

Fans have been eagerly anticipating Salman Khan to get married sooner than later. After years of dodging the questions around his wedding, Salman has started to pay no heed to such queries anymore. However, recently, the question of wedding was once again posed to the Radhe actor and it was by none other than Bollywood megastar 'Amitabh Bachchan'.

Salman was away for his DA-BANGG tour in Riyadh last year in December when he shared the stage with 'Big B'. Actor Sunil Grover was impersonating Big B during one of the acts and told Salman to get married. In a video, Sunil as Amitabh Bachchan is seen interrogating Salman about getting married in the style of Kaun Banega Crorepati. “Kya ho jaata hai shaadi ke naam se aapko? Byah kar lijiye (What happens to you when someone talks about ‘marriage’? Get married!)," Sunil told a blushing Salman, who is seated with Maniesh Paul.

Check out the video here.

On the movies front, Salman was last seen in Antim: The Final Truth opposite Aayush Sharma. He played the role of a sikh cop pitted against Aayush's gangster character Rahuliya. Salman was supposed to resume shooting of Tiger 3 in New Delhi from January 12, however, the Omicron scare and surge in Covid cases delayed the shoot schedule to a later date. The actor had earlier hinted that the movie will be aiming for Christmas release later this year. It co-stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi and will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo role.

Salman will also be returning in the sequel of his comedy fillm No Entry (2005). He is currently hosting Bigg boss 15, which is in its last leg and is said to be wrapping up by Janaury end with a grand finale episode.