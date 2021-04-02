Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMIT SADH Amit Sadh says giving look tests is his favourite part of job as actor

Actor Amit Sadh shared that giving look tests for roles is his favourite part of the job. The actor took to Instagram to share a photograph where he is sitting with a serious expression on the face. "#looktest," he captioned the photo. Replying to a user, Sadh revealed that it's it's not about the looks but getting the characteristics, clothes, look, walk and so many things in order. The fan has asked the actor on his post, if Sadh needs to give any tests after having such looks.

"Do you need to give any tests after having such looks," the user wrote. Replying to the comment, Amit wrote: "Always, it's not about the looks, it's about getting the characteristics, clothes, look, walk and so many things in order. Lots of trial and error until you find the right chord, which the director likes and approves and it is close to the script/screenplay. I love this part of my job the most. Finding and creating the character I play. Sorry about the gyan, wanted to share."

Amit's comment explaining why actors need to give look tests, was liked by a lot of netizens and fans. However, the actor did not divulge which project he gave the look test for.

Meanwhile, the actor was recently seen in "Jeet Ki Zidd", where he was seen playing the role of an Army officer battling disability.

The series is based on the true story of Major Deep Sengar of the Special Task Force, who returned from Kargil War in a wheelchair. While doctors gave up hope, Deep fought against all odds to bounce back in life. The Zee5 series is directed by Vishal Mangalorkar, and also features Amrita Puri and Sushant Singh.

The ZEE5 show narrates the story of a couple, played by Sadh, whose never-give-up attitude helps them overturn impossible situations.