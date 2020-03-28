American country singer Joe Diffie tests positive for coronavirus, reminds fans to be vigilant, cautious

Image Source : TWITTER American country singer Joe Diffie tests positive for coronavirus

American country singer Joe Diffie has been tested positive for coronavirus The veteran singer posted a brief statement on his official Facebook page, saying that he is under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment. My family and I are asking for privacy at this time. We want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic, Diffie said. The 61-year-old veteran is the first prominent figure from the American country music industry to test positive for the virus.

The iconic singer is best for popular tracks such as Home, If The Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets), Third Rock From The Sun, Pickup Man and Bigger Than The Beatles.

A Grammy and CMA Award-winning artiste, Diffie had reportedly been planning to release his first new album in seven years, I Got This, as per Variety.

COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in China, has claimed the lives of over 27,000 people worldwide.